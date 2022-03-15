Judges are no ‘spring chickens’ to be above criticisms – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Justices of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules Deputy Speakers can vote whiles presiding

Minority Leader criticizes ruling as 'judiciary support for E-levy'



Majority advise Minority group to stop scandalizing court



Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has stated that judges, like other public servants, are liable to be criticized for the work they do.



According to him, accusations that persons who criticize the court and judges are scandalizing it was rather ridiculous.



In his view, criticisms whether good or otherwise should be seen as a bulwark against abuse of office.

“The impression created that judges are some fragile, delicate beings, who will fracture and break under public criticism is rather amusing. It has become a defense mechanism to shield judges in some artifice when they deliver unsatisfactory judgements and rulings.



“Judges are no spring chickens. They are able to sentence people to lengthy jail terms and even to death. People who do this routinely cannot be presented as weak and therefore unable to stomach criticism.



“The attempt therefore to stave off criticism of their work through such dubious narratives is totally untenable in a democracy, unless ours is a total joke.



“Eminent US Jurist, Loius Brandeis, once famously declared that “Sunlight is the best disinfectant'.



“Public criticism, whether pleasant or unpleasant, is a bulwark against abuse of office including that of judges," he said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu added that Ghanaians should be able to criticize the judiciary without fear of being held for contempt of court.



He posited that every public official is subject to the prying eyes of the public who may as well critique a service being rendered.



“Ghanaians must be granted their rights to rail and rail loudly if they are dissatisfied with the work of any public official, including Justices of the Supreme Court, without being accused of scandalizing anybody or having “Contempt of Court” dangling over their heads like some Sword of Damocles.



“No public official should ever place themselves above the scrutiny of the people in whose name they exercise all the powers their wield,” he continued.



Background

The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a landmark ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”



Whiles the Majority group has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Minority group has criticized it stating that it is judiciary support for the E-Levy.