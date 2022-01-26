‘Judges are still wearing Brazilian wig’ – A Plus hails ‘fine man’ Bagbin

Speaker Alban Bagbin (right) and Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah

Kwame A Plus, a political activist and one-time musician is impressed with Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s decision to ditch his ceremonial attire and adopt traditional wear when presiding over the lawmaking Chamber.



In making his point, A Plus, however, laments the conservative nature of the judiciary where members of the bench are still mandated to expressly continue wearing wigs ad gowns – referred to as colonial handovers.



“Judges are still wearing Brazilian wig,” he captioned a photo of Bagbin captured in a widely shared photo holding his gavel and adorned in attire known to be characteristic of traditional leaders in the Volta region.

In an earlier post, A Plus asked of the Speaker’s outfit: “So I beg ooo, this one e be Ga, Ewe, Western, Fante; which name we go give this fine man.”



As recently as last week, the Chief Justice of Ghana issued a circular asking all judges and professional magistrates to adhere to laid down code of dressing – gowns and wigs – and to ensure that lawyers who appear before them are also properly clothed.



“Judges and professional magistrates must be fully robed in wig and gown for court sittings at all times,” the circular read.



"I re-iterate that dressing in this manner helps to preserve the decorum, seriousness, and formality of court proceedings and the importance of the proper administration of justice,” it added.



Bagbin’s redeems pledge to promote Ghana

Bagbin’s entry into the chamber was met with chants from the minority side of the house as his usual ceremonial outfit was ‘missing’ and in place, he had donned the traditional Kente over a white short-sleeved shirt with a chief’s crown.



In his opening address, he stressed the need to promote traditional wear in the house and encouraged members to do the same when attending Parliamentary business.



He explained: "Hon Members, this is the Parliament of Ghana, a unique made in Ghana product and we must showcase and market it to the world as a brand.



"We must create a unique set of values and norms that will give a unique character to our Parliament to set it apart from the colonial legacies of the British system. My outfit today, as the Speaker presiding, is to set in motion that agenda.



"The practice of MPs decently dressed in traditional attire led by the Speaker is long overdue. Ghanaians accept representation of the people to include representation of the full identity of the Ghanaian – i. e. culture, tradition and more importantly their dress code."

In an interview late last year, Bagbin announced that he was going to ditch the Speaker's gown and replace same with traditional outfits except on ceremonial occasions.



“From next year (i.e. 2022), apart from the focus on corruption, you will see me not only speaking but acting to change even the dress code and the code of conduct of Members of Parliament. As leaders, we must show the way; we must show direction.



“And so you will not be seeing me often again with that dress code, a suit and that aristocratic cloak or gown. You may be seeing me more with traditional dresses. I may be using that (suit, cloak) only for ceremonial occasions,” he stated in an interview on Momeen Tonight on GTV late last year.