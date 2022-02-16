Judges lodge formal complaint of Sosu’s 'political judge' statement to General Legal Council

Justices of the Supreme Court

Judges say Francis Sosu's statement an attempt to scandalise Judiciary

Sosu’s comments were unfortunate, reckless and misguided – AMJG



We would fish out ‘political judges when we come to power – Sosu



The Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) have said the “political judges” statement made by Madina MP is an attempt to scandalise Ghana’s Judiciary.



According to the AMJG, because of the gravity of the statement made by the member of parliament (MP) and its potential damage to the image of the Judiciary, it has formally lodged a complaint with the General Legal Council.



During the ‘Yentua Demo’, the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, issued a stern warning to judges of the various law courts in the country against doing the bidding of the ruling government.

He said judges whose actions and inactions are deemed to be politically motivated would be dealt with if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.



The judges said Sosu being an MP and a lawyer should have known better, adding that the comments he made were unfortunate, reckless and misguided.



A statement released by AMJG said, “the Association considers this statement of Honourable Sosu as deliberate and calculated to create disaffection against the Judiciary and an attempt to scandalize the Judiciary and we condemn the said statement in no uncertain terms.”



“Having regard to the seriousness which the AMJG takes this statement and its potential to do undue damage to the image of the Judiciary, the Association is lodging a formal complaint against Honourable Sosu to the General Legal Council immediately for his unprofessional statement and utterances which have the potential to tarnish the image of the Judiciary as a whole,” it added.



The judges further stated that the comments made by the MP is an attempt to intimidate them.

“Judges do not determine which cases are filed or put before them for hearing. The statement of Honourable Francis Xavier Sosu is an attempt to intimidate Judges who are doing nothing other than their normal work. The Association takes a serious view of the statement of Honourable Sosu and considers it very unprofessional from a lawyer and an unprovoked attack on the Judiciary,” the statement added.



Read the full statement of the judges below:







