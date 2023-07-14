Judges would not want to see public outcry against them – Sam George

Sam George has said judges should be mindful of public outcry

One of the leaders of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill in parliament, Sam Nartey George, has sent a message to judges of the highest courts of the land, urging them to administer justice in the interest of the people, not themselves.

He explained that this is important for them because, through their positions, they are acting in the interest of the general populace.



Sam George, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, was speaking on the subject, Is Sexual Preference A Human Rights Issue? on Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV.



He told the host of the program, Matilda Boateng Nartey, that the first thing these judges should realise is that they are there for the people, not for themselves.



He also stated that the justices should be mindful of public policy.



“This is a respectful message to the judges in the Supreme Court and in the High Court: they should bear in mind that they sit there and dispense justice for and on behalf of the people of Ghana, not on their own behalf and they must be mindful of public policy,” he stated.

Sam Nartey George also said that the judges of the highest courts of Ghana should be mindful of public outcry.



He added that in the determination of major issues, including matters pertaining to the anti-gay bill before parliament, they should be aware that they have little faith in the eyes of the public.



“The judges would not want to see a public outcry against them. And again, don’t forget that our judiciary is one element of our governance system that people lack a lot of trust and faith in because the judiciary has not necessarily comported itself in the best of manner,” he said.



The anti-gay bill, known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, is being spearheaded by 8 Members of Parliament from both sides of the House.



Watch Sam Nartey George’s interview on Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:





AE/OGB