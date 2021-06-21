Judgments in 2020 election petition were collection of opinions of Chief Justice – Tsatsu Tsikata

Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata

• Mr Tsatsi Tsikata has described the 2020 Presidential Election Petition verdict as flawed

• He further described the verdict as an opinion of the Chief Justice which was seconded by other members of the president panel of justices



• He made the statements in an interview with TV3



Lead Counsel for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has faulted the Supreme Court for delivering what he said was a flawed verdict which affirmed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second and final term in office.



In an interview with TV3, the veteran lawyer comparing the 2012 petition to the recent one, averred that the verdict of the court and the rulings given during the trial were at best opinions of the head of the seven-member bench, i.e. Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah.



In the view of Mr Tsikata, the CJ's opinions were subsequently endorsed by the other justices of the apex court.

“In 2013, you had each of the judges on a number of important points articulating their reasons for taking this side or that side. Because you know in many of the issues, decision was given six against three, five against four and somethings. So each of the judges had a chance to articulate the reasons and to explain their point of view from a legal authority standpoint.



In this last petition, I think as we all saw virtually in all the decisions, the Chief Justice will write an opinion and everybody was on board”, he said.



According to Mr Tsikata, his faulting of the court in its ruling is positioned in the importance of the law and in fidelity to the constitution.



“I come to a clear determination that there were errors made in the decisions and I hold no bonds about saying so and respectively saying why I feel so in a manner that I think illustrated that in the discussion. It is not out of disrespect to the judges or (me) trying to make fun of them.



"No, I mean it is out of a sense for me of the importance of the law and the importance of the fidelity to the constitution and to the law. That to me is what makes it essential that if I see something going astray, I try to speak up,” he said.

John Dramani Mahama following the Electoral Commission's December 9 declaration of Akufo-Addo as president-elect, filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of results and overall validity of the vote.



Mr Mahama in his suit asked the court to declare the result announced by the EC as null and void citing irregularities on the part of the elections body.



The court after the full trial unanimously dismissed the petition and described it as not having merit.