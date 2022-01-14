Judicial Council should appoint Chief Justice rather than the president - Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi

As part of efforts to ensure the independence of the judiciary, Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi, has urged for a reform of provisions in the constitution that give the president the power to appoint Chief Justices and other members of the judiciary.



According to him, the appointment of the Chief Justice should emanate from the Judicial Council but be subject to the approval of two-thirds of the members of Parliament.



This he believes will prevent direct or indirect influence of the executive in judicial processes.

Speaking at a lecture on constitution day, he said, “to entrench the independence of the Judiciary from the Executive, the authority to appoint members of the judiciary from the lower courts to the Appeals court must be made the exclusive preserve of the Judicial Council, which should be required to adopt an open and public evaluation process. Nominations to the Supreme Court, and for the Chief Justice should equally emanate from the Judicial Council but be subject to the approval of two-thirds of the members of Parliament. I believe this will force consensus and make both majority and minority co-own confidence in the Judiciary. It will also desensitise potential political activism from the bench, a situation that erodes confidence in the judiciary and the very core of our values, freedom, and justice.”



He also called for the reconstitution of the Judicial Council to include members of the opposition.



“I will recommend that the Judicial Council be reconstituted to, in addition to the president’s and institutional nominees, include nominees also from the opposition. The independent institutions must, however, dominate the council and must not be subject to the direct or indirect influence of the Executive,” he said.



He also called for the separation of powers of the legislature and the executive.



“We need to ensure true separation of the Legislature and the Executive. We must enforce full separation of powers and expunge any requirement or option for the executive to appoint any member of the legislature as a minister or member of a board of the enterprises and agencies of the State. The legislature cannot be a player and referee at the same time,” Mr. Hosi added