Judiciary comment: I'm surprised Kan-Dapaah is silent while NDC twist his words - Jennifer Queen

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen is surprised National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah is not reacting against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for twisting his comments on the Judiciary.

Mr Kan-Dapaah has been receiving flaks over some comments he made at a sensitization workshop on the national security strategy for judges of the superior courts.



He said: “injustice occasioned as a result of the absence of an effective justice delivery system or delayed justice or biased justice is certainly a threat to National Security".



“Indeed, when injustice abounds, particularly in situations where the bench, which is considered the final arbiter of disputes, is deemed biased, citizens tend to take the law into their own hands most times without recourse to the established systems of justice delivery . . . If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need,” he added.

The NDC who have the notion that the Judiciary is against them see the National Security Minister's comment as a confirmation of their allegation that the Judiciary favours the ruling government.



A member of the Communication team of the NDC, Godwin Mahama contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme said: "a Minister has confirmed this, he knows what he's talking about . . . NPP has admitted that the judiciary is working for them and everything the judiciary is doing is in favour of the NPP and Kan-Dapaah has come to confirm..."



