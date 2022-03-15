Judiciary has borne hostility towards NDC for decades - Mahama's aide cries foul

Justices of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules Deputy Speakers can vote whiles presiding

Majority group welcomes verdict of apex court



NDC MPs chastise Supreme Court over the ruling



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has opined that the judiciary has exhibited unfriendliness towards the National Democratic Congress for decades now.



According to him, the Judiciary’s position against the NDC “are for reasons we all know”.



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu was responding to a Facebook user who was advising the opposition party to be ‘measured’ in their criticisms against the judiciary as they were also beneficiaries of some 'rulings.’



Kwakye Ofosu's original post had described as “ridiculous” the constant accusation of “scandalizing the Court” leveled at critics of the courts and or its officials.

“Judges are not defenseless. They can in open Court respond to any claim made against them. They also have the same legal resort you and I have when they feel unfairly or falsely accused of wrongdoing.



“If they choose not to use any of those avenues, members of the public cannot be told to be “measured” in their views about their work.



“All public officials are subject to criticism whether polite or harsh. If you can flay the President and go to sleep in peace, same should happen if you flay a judge.



“You can also pretend all you want but even a child knows that our judiciary has for decades borne hostility towards the NDC for reasons we all know.



“Nitpicking on a minor, insignificant ruling on Mr Quayeson simply doesn’t wish away the fundamental problem we have,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu posted in the comment section of his Facebook post.



Background

The Supreme Court on March 9 delivered a landmark ruling indicating that Deputy Speakers have the right to vote while presiding and also form part of quorum for decision making.



It additionally struck out portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders that read: “A Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.”



Whiles the Majority group has hailed the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Minority group has criticized it stating that it is judiciary support for the E-Levy.



Below is the engagement between Felix Kwakye Ofosu and the Facebook user



Stephen Nii Adjetey Tawiah: But criticism should be measured. We must take account of the fact that the judiciary are not politicians. They cannot just go on the radio and defend themselves.



They’re in many respects defenceless when it comes to public discourse. Hence the reason why those who hold (or have held) public office should know where to draw the line.

When you hear people state in a sarcastic manner that they’re not surprised that it was a unanimous decision then you have to ask serious questions.



I was sat in court last week when the Supreme Court granted an adjournment to Mr Tsikata in the James Quayson case despite the fact that Mr Quayson failed to turn up to court even though he had been duly served.



I didn’t hear anybody complain about the judges being biased in that ruling. But when the ruling is not in your favour all of a sudden our judges become “political judges” or “Unanimous FC”.



Advise your mates to respect our apex court Felix Kwakye Ofosu



Felix Kwakye Ofosu: Judges are not defenseless. They can in open Court respond to any claim made against them. They also have the same legal resort you and I have when they feel unfairly or falsely accused of wrongdoing.



If they choose not to use any of those avenues, members of the public cannot be told to be “measured” in their views about their work.

All public officials are subject to criticism whether polite or harsh. If you can flay the President and go to sleep in peace, same should happen if you flay a judge.



You can also pretend all you want but even a child knows that our judiciary has for decades borne hostility towards the NDC for reasons we all know.



Nitpicking on a minor, insignificant ruling on Mr Quayeson simply doesn’t wish away the fundamental problem we have.