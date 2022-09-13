Judiciary traditionally serves as a ‘defensive wall’ for NPP - Kwakye Ofosu asserts

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is aide to Former President Mahama

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has observed that the judiciary has demonstrated unfriendliness towards the opposition National Democratic Congress over the years.

In his view, the judiciary has always served as the New Patriotic Party’s defensive wall suggesting that the NPP always benefits from the court on matters brought before it for adjudication.



Kwakye Ofosu in a Facebook post on September 12 indicated that the NDC will not be mute on the varied treatment both parties receive from the judiciary.



He mentioned that the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, and the governing New Patriotic Party have not been complaining about the judiciary’s treatment because they are direct beneficiaries.



Kwakye Ofosu was was reacting to the Attorney General’s reproach of Mahama's perceived attack on the Supreme Court and the judiciary at large.



“Ghana’s Judiciary has been set up for many years to display hostility towards the NDC and serve as a bulwark for the NPP. The notion that we in the NDC will keep quiet over this and pretend that all is well is an absurd fantasy and those who hold that view must get real and leave their delusional bubble.

Attorney General Godfred Dame speaking at 2022/2023 Ghana Bar Association Annual General Conference in Ho took a swipe at John Mahama in what he described as the latter’s “systematic and caustic” attacks on the courts.



Mahama it will be recalled said Ghanaians were fast losing trust in the judiciary owing to some of its unanimous decisions – a situation he explains as dangerous to the country’s democracy.



He stated that it will only take a new Chief Justice to chart a path of regaining public trust in the judiciary.



“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.

“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope that a new Chief Justice will lead a process to repair the broken image that our judiciary has acquired over the last few years,” Mahama said at a forum held for lawyers of the NDC on August 28.



Godfred Dame describes the comments by Mahama as deplorable, coming from someone who has been a former president.



Read Below The Full Facebook post by Felix Kwakye Ofosu



