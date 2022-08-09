15
Juju, other items retrieved from Nigerian brothels at Asankragwa

Brothel Asangrawa Collage The structures are believed to house prostitutes and criminals

A task force in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region have destroyed several structures believed to be brothels used for prostitution and criminal activities in the area.

Items including herbal concoctions sealed in containers, condoms, amulets, and many others were reportedly found at the scene, a 3news report indicates.

In an interview with Connect FM, MCE for the area, Lord Nana Tandoh, who led the team for the raid revealed that the said structures are believed to have been housing some foreigners who are mainly from Nigeria.

He however explained that the culprits appeared to have escaped before the task force arrived in those places.

“Most of them are Nigerians. Unfortunately, when we got to the place, they had run out so we could not arrest anyone. We destroyed some of the structures and have given about six landlords two weeks ultimatum to ensure their properties are not used for such illegal activities again else we will destroy all of them,” he noted.

Mr. Tandoh also expressed concerns about the activities of the suspects which according to him, pose a serious security threat in the area.

“We have reports that teenagers who go into mining come back to patronize these prostitutes. They harbor criminals who attack unsuspecting individuals and the sad aspect is that they operate in the middle of the town with impunity and thatis causing a lot of nuisance," he said.





The MCE added that travel restrictions cannot be imposed on residents from other ECOWAS countries “but those who are into illegal businesses will not be entertained. We will not end this exercise here. We will work hard to ensure that these commercial sex workers are wiped out,” he added.



Related Articles: