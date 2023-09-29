Julorbi 'insult' was targeted at presidency, Akufo-Addo and his father – Protest leader

Benjamin Darko, Director of Operations of Democracy Hub, organizers of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests has defended the thieving reference to Jubilee House in the official name of the protest and its hashtag.
He explained on Citi TV that the Julor Bi or 'thief's son' included in the name was not only an attack on the seat of presidency but also on the occupant of the place and his father, a one-time president.
“#OccupyJulorbiHouse is a bit of the Jubilee House in Ga words, and when you translate it becomes ‘thief’s son’,” he affirmed during the September 25, 2023 interview.
“If you look into Ghana’s history, the president is basically the son of a president, so it just doesn’t tag the president but tags his dad also. Your dad has made a mistake, you have people in history bashing him and all of that.
“You come into power, you can do somethings different and then you repeat the same things. You give us lots of promises, you come into power and you don’t do any of those things,” he defended.
Asked about the feeling by some people that the term was disrespectful to the presidency, he added: “It wasn’t something that was targeting just the house itself but the person that is occupying the seat of power in the country.
“I don’t think the seat of power has been respectful to the people for them to demand respect from us,” he justified.
Head of Programs at Democracy Hub and an organizer of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests has been explaining the rationale behind settling for the use of the hashtag for the protests.— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) September 26, 2023
According to him, the conduct of officials at the seat of the Presidency justifies the use of the… pic.twitter.com/Fb1LMzkmyl
