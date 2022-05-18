July 24 will come alive as Akufo-Addo is set to commission Asomdwee Park - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho, has expressed strong optimism that coming July 24, 2022, the Asomdwee Park will come alive to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of the late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills.

Mr. Anyidoho said the place is currently undergoing redevelopment courtesy of the current government after it was abandoned for several years.



He disclosed that President Akufo-Addo is expected to lead that celebration as well as the reopening of the park which serves as the final resting place of his mentor, boss and political godfather.



He noted that, true to the word of President Akufo-Addo’s administration per a promise in 2020, that the then Asomdwee Park would be constructed, two years down the line, work has progressed to expectation.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaibu was joined by Koku Anyidoho to break the grounds for the construction of the park.



Mr. Anyidoho told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he was hopeful works would be completed before July 24 so the President would grace the occasion to open the park.



"President Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for his commitment to constructing the Asomdwee Park.

"He has kept to his promise and I expressed gratitude to him for honouring and preserving the legacies of the late Atta-Mills.”



He stressed that it took AMI led by Mr. Anyidoho and his team and well-wishers to have the Asomdwee Park constructed.



The place he said was occupied by commercial sex workers and drug peddlers but thanks to God the place is much better than it was.



"People kept laughing at me when I started appealing to Akufo-Addo to construct the park. But I am happy God gave me the vision and resilience to appeal to the President and all those who were laughing at me will realize they were laughing at the wrong side of their mouth.”



Professor John Evans Atta-Mills died on, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, and was buried on Friday, August 10, 2012, at the Asomdwee Park.