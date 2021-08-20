July 5 Makola shopping mall fire building to be demolished

The three-storey building gutted by fire at Makola on July 5, 2021, will be pulled down completely.

The demolition exercise would be done by personnel from the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces on Sunday.



The decision to pull the building down was taken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



This was contained in a report by the committee set up to find out the cause of the outbreak.



The report said the fire outbreak has caused damage to the structure of the building and must be pulled down.



According to the report, the committee found that the building had since become “weak and compromised”.

The committee also established that a generator set started the fire that destroyed several shops and wares of traders.



It was also observed that there was bad electrical wiring, especially by unprofessional electricians as well as the use of substandard materials.







Meanwhile, the AMA says it will take steps in implementing some key recommendations captured in the report to overcome increasing outbreaks in the metropolis.



