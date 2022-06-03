June 3 disaster: Seven years on after ‘Black Wednesday’

Ruins from the June 3 disaster

Today, June 3, 2022, marks the seventh anniversary of Ghana’s worst disaster, the June 3 Twin disaster, which occurred in Accra, in 2015.

In the middle of a heavy flooding and rainstorm mid-night Wednesday, June 3, 2015, an explosion at Kwame Nkrumah Circle Branch of the GOIL filling station in the capital Accra, killed at least 150 people and plunged the whole nation into an official three-day national mourning.



The streets of the capital from the accident scene were littered with bodies while some were found in drains taking authorities weeks to clear the remnants of the disaster.



The morgues were congested with bodies and hospital authorities were overwhelmed with casualties from Ghana’s worst-ever disaster that happened on June 3.



What many Ghanaians have coined the Black Wednesday years ago still has imprints of sadness, and sorrow to date and is likely to leave indelible scars on the minds of Ghanaians.



Lessons learnt?

Seven years on, there hasn’t been any change in respect of the national efforts to right the wrongs from the horror that hit the nation.



Flooding continues to be a major catastrophe that Ghanaians may have to live with it perpetually.



The country has already recorded several incidents of floods in many parts of the capital, Accra, including Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kaneshie, Odokor, Dansoman, Flamingo, Teshie, and Mataheko among others.



