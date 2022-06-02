June 4 Demo: Armed demonstration is a recipe for disaster, use your heads – Sam George

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

’We ought to think with our heads’ – Sam George on June 4 armed demonstration

Barker-Vormawor, Okatakyie Afrifa, et al announce intention to hold ‘armed demo’



Police turn down request of group to hold a demo on June 4



Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has warned organisers of the planned armed demonstration starting from June 4 to rescind their decisions.



According to the (MP) Member of Parliament, the armed demonstration has the likelihood of causing havoc in the country and should not be allowed.



In a tweet shared on June 2, 2022, Sam George suggested that all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation should not participate in this demonstration.

“Armed demonstration? Certainly a recipe for disaster. No government worth its salt in Ghana, irrespective of political party, would allow an armed demonstration. Sometimes, we ought to think with our heads,” portions of the tweet by Sam George read.



The Accra Regional Police Command has indicated that some Ghanaians including journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart), Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Benjamin Darko, and #FixTheCountry Movement Oliver Barker-Vormawor have submitted a letter notifying them of a planned three-day demonstration.



The group indicated that the demonstration was to start on Saturday, June 4, 2022, adding that they intended to contract a private security company to protect them.



"That the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.



"That the armed demonstrators will picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the Ghana Police Headquarters.

"That at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), they will demand to speak directly to the nation on GTV and layout their grievances," the police said in their statement indicating that they cannot 'shepherd' such a demonstration.



The Police, however, described the protest as inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



A June 1, 2022 press statement signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso, Regional Public Affairs Unit, Ashanti Region, said the “nature and character" of the demonstration as intended was inconsistent with the Public Order Act.



The statement stressed, “we are, therefore, unable to provide security for a demonstration, which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.



“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorised persons do not march the streets with weapons,” it added.

Read the MP's tweet below:



