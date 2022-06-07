June 4 revolution was an inevitable product of bad G\governance, oppression - Joshua Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi, has observed that the June 4 Revolution of 1979, led by former President Rawlings of blessed memory was an inevitable product of bad governance, oppression and exploitation of the people, mismanagement of the economy, the arrogance of leadership and lack of hope among others.

He was speaking on behalf of former President John Mahama in marking the 43rd anniversary of the June 4 Revolution in Accra, under the theme: Recounting our history through politics and governance.



John Mahama, according to Prof. Alabi, said June 4 should remind all Ghanaians to ensure good governance, probity and accountability in national affairs especially; and never again allow leaders of this country to create conditions that led to the June 4 uprising.



He noted that before the revolution, was the era of 'kalabule', a situation where prices of goods and services changed at a skyrocketing rate on daily basis. It was an era where the Ghanaian people suffered humiliation both at home and abroad.

He insisted that every Ghanaian today has a duty to ensure that state institutions work in the spirit of good governance and accountability as well as protect the current constitution of Ghana.



In Mahama's view, according to Prof. Alabi, most Ghanaians currently do not trust the political class because they renege on promises they make to the people when they win political power.



Former President Mahama, reiterated that the Ghanaian people today are yearning for good governance and their only hope is in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party founded by the revered former President J J Rawlings.