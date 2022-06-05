0
Menu
News

June 4 revolution was an inevitable product of bad governance, oppression - Joshua Alabi

Joshua Alabi J4 Prof. Joshua Alabi

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: office of prof. joshua alabi

Prof. Joshua Alabi, has observed that the June 4 Revolution of 1979, led by former President Rawlings of blessed memory was an inevitable product of bad governance, oppression and exploitation of the people, mismanagement of the economy, arrogance of leadership and lack of hope among others.

He was speaking on behalf of former President John Mahama in marking the 43rd anniversary of the June 4 Revolution in Accra, under the theme: Recounting our history through politics and governance.

John Mahama, according to Prof. Alabi, said June 4 should remind all Ghanaians to ensure good governance, probity and accountability in national affairs especially; and never again allow leaders of this country to create conditions that led to the June 4 uprising.

He noted that before the revolution, was the era of 'kalabule', a situation where prices of goods and services changed at a sky rocketing rate on daily basis. It was an era where the Ghanaian people suffered humiliation both at home and abroad.

He insisted that every Ghanaian today has a duty to ensure that state institutions work in the spirit of good governance and accountability as well as protect the current constitution of Ghana.

In Mahama's view, according to Prof. Alabi, most Ghanaians currently do not trust the political class because they renege on promises they make to the people when they win political power.

Former President Mahama, reiterated that the Ghanaian people today are yearning for good governance and their only hope is in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party founded by the revered former President J J Rawlings.

Source: office of prof. joshua alabi
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears