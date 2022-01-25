Justice 4 Ghana picket parliament over e-Levy

Members of Justice4Ghana

A pressure group, Justice 4 Ghana, has today, Tuesday, 25 January 2022 picketed parliament to protest the government’s introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The group, led by the former Chairman of the People’s National Convention were however prevented by the heavy police presence from entering the House.



Mr. Mornah expressed dissatisfaction that his group was denied entry when the Police were duly notified about the picketing.



The e-levy will, however, not be discussed in parliament this week since it was absent on the order paper of parliament.



The e-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget, on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

This means a charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100.00 daily (24 hours).



Several calls on the government to drop the new tax has fallen on deaf ears.



The Minority has vowed to fight the passage of the tax but the Majority insists on passing it.



The e-Levy falls as part of the many bills to be discussed by parliamentarians as they resume sitting.