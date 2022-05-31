Justice Delivery: Include CTS in curriculum of justice sector institutions

File photo of a beam balance

Legal Resources Centre, a stakeholder in the criminal justice delivery system, has called for the incorporation of Ghana's Case Tracking System (CTS) in the training curriculum of justice institutions.

The Centre said such an initiative would help enhance the understanding of officers on CTS to work efficiently within the justice delivery value chain.



This was said during a United States Agency for International Department (USAID)-led Justice Sector Support Activity (JSSA) to sensitisie officers from Economic and Organised Crime Office, Judicial Services, Police and Prison Services, Attorney General's Office, opinion leaders, and the media on the need to create awareness of the System.



The system is an integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the justice delivery system from their inception until their disposition.



It was launched by the Government in 2018 and supported by USAID. It has online, offline, and android versions.



Mr. Enock Jengre, a Rule of Law Specialist on the USAID Justice Sector Support Activity (JSSA), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the System provides an integrated database of cases that had been registered within a given time, limiting the issues of missing dockets amongst others.



“Previously, if you want to know how many cases across a certain area that we had registered, it may be difficult to get because we didn't have that database but with the tracking device now, we are able to follow the cases,” he said.

Mr. Jengre also said the CTS allowed for easy and quick sharing of information on cases among justice institutions, promoted transparency and accountability, and generated reports to inform decision-making by the State.



Mr. Samuel Fant Kombian, Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning Specialist, Justice Sector Support (JSS), told the GNA that reliable internet connectivity to ease the free flow of data had been a challenge, though the System has an offline version.



He also mentioned that frequent transfers undertaken on officers who had been trained on the usage of the CTS had been a challenge.



Mr. Kombian said though not everyone could access the system all stakeholders, including victims, were given updates at every stage of the cases through their contacts, adding that those who could not read were called and informed.



Madam Rosa Apronti Oppong, a participant and representative from International Justice Mission,



called on the operators of the System to add the Social Welfare Department onto the System to track children.