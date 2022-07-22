0
Justice For All at Nsawam: 59 remand prisoners before Special Court

Inmates And Prisons Officers At Nsawam Inmates and prison officers at Nsawam

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A total of 59 remand prisoners at the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons are currently seeking bail or discharge before a special court sitting under the Justice for All Programme (JFAP).

Two weeks ago a similar exercise was held at the Sunyani Prisons where some 14 accused persons had their applications for the bail granted.

The programme which is being facilitated by POS Foundation is aimed at ensuring prisoners who have been unduly remanded are given justice.

The virtual court sitting is currently ongoing with Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, and Justice Angelina Mensah-Homiah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal presiding over two courts.

