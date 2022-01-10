Justice Honyenuga adjourns Opuni’s trial as court system breaks down

Dr Stephen Opuni

The presiding judge in the ongoing trial involving Dr Stephen Opuni and two others, was forced to adjourn sitting on Monday, January 10, 2021, following a breakdown of the court's system.



The accused persons have been standing trial at an Accra High Court for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.



When hearing resumed after the Christmas break on Monday, a witness of Dr Opuni was expected to continue with his testimony.

However, the trial judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga at the commencement of sitting announced that the entire first floor of the High Court had broken down.



“There is a problem and the whole system is down and I don’t know when it might be on for us to work so it has to be adjourned,” the Supreme Court judge announced.



According to Starrfm.com.gh report sighted by GhanaWeb, Justice Honyenuga said he was unsure of when the system will be restored and thus the adjournment of the case to January 17, 2022.



“It is nobody’s fault and we don’t know when it will be on so having heard about the enormity of the problem, we have to come next Monday and let’s see how far things will go,” he explained.



Meanwhile, lawyers of the accused persons have reportedly filed respective motions for consideration.

Hearing of the motions filed by the second and third accused persons has been fixed for January 21, 2022.



Counsel for Dr Opuni, Lawyer Samuel Cudjoe has served notice that they have filed a motion to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for Certiorari. Hearing for the application has been fixed for February 8, 2022.



Dr Stephen Opuni a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana COCOBOD is standing trial with businessman Seidu Agongo for causing financial loss to the state.



Agongo has been accused of using fraudulent means to sell substandard fertiliser to the COCOBOD for onward distribution to cocoa farmers, while Dr Opuni is accused of facilitating the act by not allowing Agongo’s products to be tested and certified, as required by law.



The two have denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to all the charges.