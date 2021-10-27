Justice Honyenuga restored as Presiding Judge in Opuni case

Justice Clemence Honyenuga

The Supreme Court has overturned its decision to remove Justice Clemence Honyenuga from continuing in the case of the Republic vs Dr. Stephen Opuni and two others.

Per the ruling of the Court, Justice Honeynuga has now been restored to the case as the Presiding Judge. The two new Justices Prof Nii Ashie Kotey and Gertrude Torkornoo who were added to the review panel together with Justice Jones Dotse and Justice Lovelace Johnson all ruled in favour of the AG.



While Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Amadu Tanko and Justice Agnes Dodzie said the judge should be prohibited.



The Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame moved the application for review after an earlier panel of five removed Justice Honeynugah in a three-two majority.

The Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame briefing the media after court proceedings welcomed the decision of the Court, saying that it will serve the interest of Justice beyond this case.



Reasons for the court’s decision would be available by close of day on Friday.