Justice Marful-Sau told me I'll be successful - Dame pays tribute

Justice Samuel Marful-Sau died in July this year

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Odame, has eulogized the late Supreme Court judge, Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau, describing him as pure and simple.



In his tribute to the late judge, Godfred Dame described his first encounters with him as well as some of his interactions with him.



“My interactions with him in the course of the discharge of my public functions revealed to me a man of principle, pure and simple. Truly concerned with the general well-being of the Ghanaian society and proper shaping of the development course of the country, he missed no opportunity to express himself without fear or favour. With an unmatchable amiable disposition at all times, it was quite easy for me to relate to him,” he said.

The Attorney-General also recalled the words the late justice said to him upon his earlier appointment as the Deputy Attorney-General.



“For some reason and at a specific moment in time I do not recollect, Justice Marful-Sau took a keen interest in me and my progress in life. With fondness, I recall how early in 2017, upon the conclusion of arguments in a case I was conducting in the Supreme Court, during in my private law practice, Justice Marful-Sau who was still serving on the Court of Appeal and had closed from a sitting, caught up with me and expressed his satisfaction on my nomination as a Deputy Attorney-General. He stated, 'I think you will be successful',” portions of his tribute to the late Supreme Court read.



Justice Samuel Marful-Sau died on July 23, 2021, and is survived by his wife, Evangeline Marful-Sau, and their four children.







