JusticeForKaaka: We won't tolerate injustice - NDC warns police

Late #fixthecountry protestor, Ibrahim Anyass

The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding justice for social media activist Ibrahim Anyass, who was gruesomely murdered by a mob at Ejura in the Ashanti Region while returning home.

“We condemn his murder and demand his murderers and their paymasters to be brought to justice,” the wing said in a statement signed by National Youth Organizer George Opare-Addo.



The statement warned the police not to treat the crime as business as usual but rather to find the killers “because we will not tolerate it; the death of one Ghanaian is the death of us all”.



“It is appalling to note that prior to death, the late Kaaka received several death threats but the police did not act on it,” the NDC said.



Find the full statement below:









