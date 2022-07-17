Justin Frimpong Kodua: The man who defeated John Boadu

John Boadu and Justin Frimpong Kodua

The NPP national executive conference ended with a shock as Justin Frimpong Kodua, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), defeated John Boadu to emerge as the General Secretary.

JFK, as he is popularly known polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



As a lawyer with a specialisation in corporate and commercial litigation and arbitration, with a particular interest in land disputes and asset management, Kodua became the favourite of the grassroots, hence his victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He was appointed in 2017 to head the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa and was charged to lead the drive to address the youth unemployment canker in Ghana.



JFK, before he was appointed the YEA CEO, he was the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He holds an LLB from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.



Justin Frimpong Kodua also holds a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from the same university.

EARLY LIFE AND EDUCATION



Born on November 14, 1982, in the Ashanti region, Justin Frimpong Kodua attended Opoku Ware School. He then proceeded to Hackney Community College, London, United Kingdom, where he obtained a City and Guilds Certificate in Information Communication Technology.



He later enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he studied Land Economy in the year 2002.



He obtained his LLB certificate from the institution and was later admitted into the Ghana School of Law for his Professional Law Degree and from there, he was called to the Bar.



JFK also holds a Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, Bournemouth, United Kingdom.



