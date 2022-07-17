Justin Frimpong Koduah speaks after beating John Boadu

NPP will be the first party to win a third successive term, JFK

JFK sends message to the NDC



Justin Frimpong Koduah beats John Boadu to win General Secretary



Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has spoken for the first time since he won the General Secretary position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to Journalists at the Accra Sports Stadium, Frimpong Kodua, who is popularly known as JFK, said that his victory is for the whole party.



JFK added that the focus of the newly elected executive is to bring all the numbers of the party together for them to win the next elections.

“… at the end of the day, it is the New Patriotic Party which has won not any single individual. Our major quest is the 2024 elections, for us to come together as one party and to fight the battle ahead of us. It is the duty of all of us, particularly, does of us who have won to bring our brothers and sisters who couldn’t make it (together).



“In 2024 Election, we need every hand on deck and I can assure you that with the team that we have everyone is going to have a role to play. The message to the NDC is that they should watch out because the NPP is ‘Breaking the Eight’. The NPP will be the first political party to go on a third term since 1992," he said.



The NPP national executive conference ended with a shock as Justin Frimpong Kodua defeated John Boadu to emerge as the General Secretary.



JFK, as he is popularly known polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.













