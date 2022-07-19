Justin Kodua, Chairman Wontumi spotted dancing during reconciliation party

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

All newly elected New Patriotic Party national executives went to do a reconciliation party after the 2022 national delegates conference.

Chairman Wontumi publicly declared support for Mr. John Boadu and called on delegates to retain him.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, and Chairman Wontumi during the reconciliation party said the party has to move on from the recently held elections and be united ahead of the 2024 polls.



“God knows what is good for our dear party, I supported JB but the delegates in their own wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can ‘Break The 8’. May God bless you and once again CONGRATULATIONS to you and the NPP for a successful election,” he said.



The new executive was elected by over 6,000 delegates at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.



AFTER FOUR unsuccessful attempts, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, a management information systems engineer, was on Sunday, July 17, 2022, elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), by 6,166 delegates who attended the party’s historic congress at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra.



He polled 4,014 of the valid votes cast to defeat former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who was the closest rival in the contest.

Justin Frimpong Kodua aka JFK, a relatively young man, caused the biggest upset of the day when he narrowly swept the General Secretary position with 2,837 votes to dethrone the incumbent, John Boadu, who placed second with 2,524 votes in the keenly contested election of the party.



He pledged that under his reign as General Secretary, he will run a “transparent” administration that will not entertain some of these difficulties when it comes to party internal elections, where some delegates will be prevented from voting.



“Under my watch, I will be fair but firm and make sure that party rules will work, there will be discipline in our party, there will be discipline in NPP, we are going to apply the constitution of NPP to the fullest without fear or favor, under my watch the party will not make a directive and people will go contrary to the directive,” Justin Kodua said during the reconciliation party.



Several political watchers had predicted a close contest, and the election lived up to its pre-congress billing as the two contestants split the votes, with other contestants trailing behind with miserable votes.



