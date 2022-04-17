0
Justin Kodua to NPP: Let's keep the spirit of love during Easter

JUSTIN KODUA FRIMPONG New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Aspirant, Justin Frimpong Kodua

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Aspirant, Justin Frimpong Kodua has emphasized the need for Christians to emulate Christ during the Easter season.

“As we celebrate this turning point in the history of humanity, we must emulate the sacrificial life of Christ and make sacrifices for the attainment of our own personal goals and aspirations as well as the good of others, always seeking the betterment of our country through our individual and collective sacrifices,” he said in a statement.

He also expressed the hope that NPP members will keep the spirit of love burning and extend a gesture of affection and belonging to all members and Ghanaians at large.

“May I seize this opportunity to wish the President of our Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, the first Lady, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and all Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter.”

EASTER MESSAGE BY LAWYER JUSTIN FRIMPONG KODUA (JFK), THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY’S GENERAL SECRETARY HOPEFUL, TO FELLOW CHRISTIANS

The commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ as a perpetual atonement for the sins of mankind, and His resurrection, which signifies victory over sin and death, is one significant event in Christendom.

