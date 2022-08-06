3
Justin Koduah summons Wontumi over deviant conduct

Wontumi And Justin Kodua.png Wontumi was warned to desist from openly endorsing any candidate for the good of the party

Sat, 6 Aug 2022

General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Koduah Frimpong has summoned Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako for openly endorsing the candidature of one of the party’s Presidential hopefuls.

The Chairman was warned to desist from openly endorsing any candidate for the good of the political party and the agenda to ‘break the 8’.

Apart from Bernard Antwi Boasiako known popularly as Wontumi, all Executives of the party have been barred from openly supporting any of the Presidential hopefuls.

According to the party’s General Secretary, the NPP lost in 2008 because executives of the party openly supported specific candidates which crushed the unity of the political party.

Therefore, if the party will want to break the eight, there will have to be unity even after the party’s Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

Also, Presidential hopefuls were reminded of the party’s regulations manning their elections and cautioned that he won’t hesitate to crack the whip if they fall foul of the law.

