K. Badu Agrochemical CEO receives International Honorary Fellowship Award

Chief Executive Officer of K. Badu Agrochemicals, Dr Augustine Kofi Badu

The Chief Executive Officer of K. Badu Agrochemicals, Dr Augustine Kofi Badu has received an International Honorary Fellowship Award (Agri-Business Management) in a grand ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Business School auditorium.

His exceptional entrepreneurial qualities attracted the attention of George Fox University, USA, upon recommendations proposed by Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and its affiliate with the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce, and Administration (BORGCA).



The high-status award from the higher learning institution, established in 1891 is the first-ever to an African.



Professor Tyler Cuddeford, PT, PhD Associate Dean, George Fox University College of Physical Therapy, at the colourful ceremony stated that “the governing council at George Fox University in Newberg OR, USA, the joint committee of the faculty of the College of Physical Therapy has monitored your works over the years and deemed it proper to urge you on with this honour.”

He added, “We believe this (Honorary Fellowship -Doctor of Science) will encourage you to go the extra mile to serve your community in particular and your country as a whole in your field of endeavour.”



The K. Badu Agrochemicals CEO in his response said “I am honoured for his recognition, it clearly tells me people and institutions monitor individuals and companies works. Indeed, this will urge us all and the company to go the extra mile in our quest to strive for excellence not only in Ghana but beyond our shores. We are indeed grateful and highly honoured.



"I couldn't have achieved this feat without great contributions and support from great friends like Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, my beautiful and hardworking wife and of course Rectitude International Mission for the recommendation. I am indeed grateful ."