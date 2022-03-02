K.T. Hammond criticizes Prof Atuguba over coup comment, calls for his arrest

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa constituency, Kobina Tahir Hammond has slammed the Dean of University of Ghana Law School over his recent coup comment.



According to him, Professor Raymond Atuguba ought to have known better in regards to the implication of his comment which amounts to treason.

Speaking in an interview, K.T. Hammond said “...Prof Atuguba has no reason to say the kind of things he has said, because he is a professor and of no other thing but of law. He understands the constitution; this is the constitution that has made it very clear that anybody who attempts to subvert it commits the offence he knows.”



On Monday, February 28, 2022, at a public event organized by Solidare Ghana, Prof Atuguba said “We do not want a coup in this country, yet I fear if we don’t act quickly, we will have one on our hands very soon.”



Reacting to this comment, K.T. Hammond said he will be surprised if the police have not invited the professor over his statement.



‘I will be surprised if they (police) have not already invited him, clear foolishness. I believe that the theory that has been brought up will be best explained to an assembly of national security apparatus. They will understand it better than where he took the opportunity to say these things. Coup does not resolve difficulties in any country, we should be careful.”