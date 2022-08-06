KATH Director of Administration installed ‘Twafuohene’ of Buoyem

Fred Effah-Yeboah, the first ‘Twafuohene’ of Buoyem

Source: GNA

The Chiefs and people of Buoyem, near Techiman in the Bono-East Region, have installed Mr Fred Effah-Yeboah, Director of Administration at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, as the first ‘Twafuohene’ of the town.

The ‘Twafuohene’ is a new seat created by the Buoyem traditional council to spearhead the development of the community.



With the stool name Nana Osei Yeboah Asiamah, he was chosen by the chiefs and the people for his selfless commitment and contribution to the development of Buoyem over the years.



Daasebre Ameyaw Kwarteng Amaniampong, the chief of Buoyem who administered the installation ceremony said the new chief deserved the honour because of his continuous commitment to the socio-economic development of the community.



He charged Nana Asiamah to lead exemplary life and work diligently to serve his people.



“You are expected to hold yourself out in dignity and serve your community members well by promoting development and peace building among the people,” Daasebre Ameyaw told the new chief.

He called on the people in the community to give the new chief the needed support and encouragement to enable him discharge his duties and bring peace and development to the community.



Nana Asiamah, who is also the National President of the Association of Health Service Administrators of Ghana (AHSAG), thanked the Chiefs, elders and community members of Buoyem for the massive support and the honour done him.



According to him, his ambition was to seek the welfare of the people in the community and assured that he would work hard towards promoting quality health care in the area.



“Health is my field, so, I will work hard to promote quality healthcare delivery in the community,” he said.



Nana Asiamah pledged to work closely with the traditional authorities to help bring the needed development to the area.

He urged the people to refrain from divisive tendencies and work together for total peace and unity in the community to enhance development.



Nana Asiamah holds a Master of Public Administration and BSc Administration (Health Service Management) from University of Ghana, Legon, and master's in development management from the University of Development Studies.



His rich experience and leadership skills in health care management have over the years, contributed in promoting quality health care delivery to the people of Ghana.