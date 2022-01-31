KATH: Management meets doctors ahead of strike tomorrow

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, KATH CEO

The management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti Region is expected to hold a crunch meeting with doctors who are striking over the non-payment of their car maintenance allowance and their 13-months’ salary.

A member of the Concerned Doctors of KATH, Dr. Kweku Nyame disclosed this in an interview with Kwame Apumesu Mensah on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, January 31, 2022.



He noted that the doctors have been called to a meeting this afternoon and they are waiting for the outcome of the meeting.



He was hopeful something meaningful will come out of the meeting ahead of the strike tomorrow.



Earlier, Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association declared a strike beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, 1 February 2022, over the non-payment of their car allowance and 13-month salary.

According to the doctors, all efforts to get the management of the hospital to respond to their demands have proven futile.



They said despite a directive from the ministry of finance to heads of agencies/facilities in a letter dated 25 March 2021, directing them to comply with the implementation of the signed conditions of service for doctors, the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has taken an “ignore them” position.



To this end, the doctors, in a statement, said they have resolved, at their meeting that by 31 January 2022, if there is no clear communication on the arrangement for payment of their 13th-month salaries for 2020 and 2021 as well as their car maintenance allowance, they will stop work by 1 February 2022