KATH Maternity Project: Cooperation from govt, KATH, reason for our successful execution - Project manager

The 502-bed capacity building which was expected to complete in 2024 had now reached its 4th floor

Source: Nana Peprah

The promising pace and success of the ongoing maternity block being constructed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have been attributed to the cooperation from the ministry of health and the management of the facility.

A visit to the site to see the progress of the ongoing maternity block project that is being undertaken by a Brazilian Company, Contracta Construction Limited, saw the fastest pace at which the project is moving.



Mr. Tiago De Paula Oliveira, Project manager for the Contracta Construction Limited, speaking to this reporter revealed that the success of the company's excellent and timely delivery is due to the cooperation they have enjoyed from the various stakeholders.



According to him, stakeholders such as the ministry of health, the management of KATH, and the government consultant, Archito Consult have all been cooperative.



He revealed that the company's pledge to provide quality projects for the people on time was truly on course.



He said the 502-bed capacity building which was expected to complete in 2024 had now reached its 4th floor.



According to Mr. Tiago, the company was gradually advancing to the stage of procurement and fixing of technological equipment that give a hospital an international look.

He said equipment such as tomography, X-ray, and other rooms such as the theatre room, magnetic resonance room, etc were all going to be fixed into the facility.



He said the facility after its completion is either going to be the best or second-best maternity and children ward in Ghana and also going to be one of the best in Africa.



Speaking about a challenge, Mr. Tiago disclosed that the only challenge the company faced was rain which sometimes interrupted them at the initial stage of their work, but, he said, has now been resolved.



Mr. Emmanuel Danso, Public Liaison Officer for the Contracta Construction Limited said the project which started on May 3rd, 2021 was expected to complete in June 2024. He however assured users to remain calm and be rest assured for quality work.



Mr. Danso commended the government of Ghana, the Ministry of health, and the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for the resounding cooperation they have given the Contracta Construction Limited.



He however pleaded with the government to as a matter of urgency ensure the procurement process of the expected equipment when the need arises secure the fastest delivery.

The Maternity and Children ward project which is being funded by a Germany-based Deutsche Bank is expected to be completed within 3 years.



A further source reveals that the 502-bed capacity building would cost €138.5 million.



It could be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May 2021, cut sod for the reconstruction of the 44-year-old Maternity and Children’s Block of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The 44-year-old maternity block which was started by General Kutu Acheampong, former Head of State, had been abandoned by the subsequent governments after an overthrow of his government. But the various governments had been attributing a lack of funding as the reason for their inability to continue the project.