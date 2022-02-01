KATH doctors defer strike to Friday February 4

Doctors to Strike February

February 1 strike deferred after meeting with Management – KADA

KADA demanding payment of car allowance and 13th month salary



We must see a clear payment plan by end of February 3 – KATH doctors



Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi have disclosed that their planned strike which was set to take place today, February 1, 2022 has been deferred to Friday, February 3, 2022.



According to Asaase Radio, a statement issued by the chairman of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA), Dr Kwaku Nyame, said the doctors decided to postpone the strike after management showed commitment in a meeting they had.



“After engagement with the management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, today 31 January 2022, on non-payment of car maintenance allowance and 13th month allowance for doctors in KATH, we decided to defer the start of our intended strike action which was to start tomorrow 1 February 2022 to Friday 4 February 2022.

“This decision was taken at our emergency general meeting held on 31 January 2022. The decision was taken after a show of some commitment by Hospital Management and the Ministry of Health to end the long-standing stalemate in the fulfilment of our signed conditions of service in 2019,” KADA was quoted by assaseradio.com.



The doctors added that management of KATH ought to give a clear indication about their concerns by close of work on Thursday February 3, 2022 otherwise they would strike the following day.



Member of KADA are demanding the payment of their car allowances and their 13th month salaries for 2020 and 2021.



According to them, the Ministry of Finance has given the go ahead for the payment to be made but KATH's management is refusing to make the payment.