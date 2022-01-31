KATH doctors threaten strike over non-payment of car maintenance allowance

Doctors of KATH are demanding payment of their maintenance and 13th month allowance

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have threatened to cease providing services effective Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



According to the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, their decision follows a failure by the management of the hospital to pay their car maintenance allowance and 13th-month allowances.



In a letter addressed to the chief executive officer of the hospital, the association noted that it has given the management adequate time to address their concerns in the past but have not received any positive response.



“Pursuant to repeated communication to the management of the Hospital on the subject, we are yet to receive any formal response”, the group said in the letter dated January 1, 2022.

The doctors note that their decision to embark on a strike was arrived at an extraordinary meeting on January 14, 2022.



In the letter signed by the Vice-chairman of KADA, Dr. Kwaku Nyame, the aggrieved doctors explained that "Members of KADA resolved the said meeting that if by 31st January 2022, there is no clear communication from management on an arrangement for the payment of 2020 and 2021 13th month salary and car maintenance allowance, members will stop work on 1st February 2022."



Meanwhile, the president of the association speaking in an interview with Citi News has urged the management of the hospital to address their concerns as the surest remedy to their eminent strike.



“Some parts of our conditions of service signed in 2019 haven’t been met as of now. Included in that bracket is our car maintenance allowance and our 13th-month allowance, which hasn’t been paid.



“With our current situation, the resolution at our general assembly was to embark on a strike tomorrow [Monday], February 1, if we don’t have a commitment for the payment of those allowances,” Dr. Nyame said.



On the level of previous engagement between the management of the hospital and the association, Dr Nyame emphasized that “We are well aware that the GMA has had engagements with the Labour Commission, the Ministry of Health and even the Ministry of Finance on these issues, and we haven’t had any definite response yet.”