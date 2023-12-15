KATH investigation exposes staff accountant's role in major conflict of interest case

CEO of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah

A deputy accountant at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G), Prince Ankomah-Kissi, has found himself in an alleged conflict of interest scandal.

An investigative document sighted by GhanaWeb has shown that a company linked to him and registered as Pinky Star Enterprise benefited from procurement contracts from the hospital.



Our sources say the company, registered on October 24, 2022, has been receiving procurement contracts from the hospital.



This came to light when the CEO of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, directed the hospital's evaluation panel to investigate the matter in October 2023.



The investigation carried out by the evaluation panel confirmed that Prince Ankomah-Kissi was the owner of the private company, Pinky Star Enterprise.



"The Evaluation Panel has taken note of your admission that Prince Ankomah-Kissi, the owner of Prinky Star Enterprise is the same person as Prince Ankomah-Kissi, a staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital," part of the document sighted by GhanaWeb reads.



The evaluation panel added that "an employee of this hospital registering an enterprise and transacting business with the hospital is a potential source of conflict of interest."

At the probe, the accountant admitted to owning Pinky Star Enterprise but stated that he was not aware that staff could not transact business with the hospital.



According to our sources, the CEO of KATH, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, has directed the procurement unit of the hospital to delist Prinky Star Enterprise from its list of accredited suppliers after establishing a conflict of interest case.



He also warned Prince Ankomah-Kissi to cease doing business with the hospital.



Sources tell GhanaWeb that, per this act, staff have praised Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) leadership.



The KATH CEO, barely a year after his appointment, has taken bold steps and actions to seal revenue leakages and corruption at the hospital facility.



Read the full document sighted by GhanaWeb below:





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



OGB/AE







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.