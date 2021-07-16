KATH receives medical equipment from Ghana Nurses Assoc. in US

KATH CEO and some officials receiving the donated items

Source: GNA

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has taken delivery of medical consumables and equipment from the Ghana Nurses Association (GNA) in Dallas - Fortworth in the United States of America (USA).

They included External Drainage and Monitoring System, Examination Gloves, Radial Arthery Catheter, Sleep Respiratory System, Pulse Oxymiter, Oxygen Concentrator and Stand, Paediatric Bleeding Circuit, Nasal Tubes containing system and Paediatric Cushion Nasal Panel.



Others were Air Relaxer Series, Seated Weighing Scale, Sample Port Piece, Sensi-Care Protective Barrier, Urine Bag, Wheel Chair and Urinary Drainage bag.



Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso, Chief Executive of KATH, Ghana’s second-largest health referral facility, receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, said the equipment would help them provide quality healthcare services to their clients.



He said the equipment would also help them in performing surgeries and would be useful in their general healthcare delivery, especially in this era of COVID – 19 pandemic.

He said as a referral Hospital, the institution needs more of these items very often to enable them to always provide the best healthcare delivery to the people.



Dr. Owusu Danso took the opportunity to appeal to the public to continue to protect themselves from the COVID – 19 pandemic by wearing the nose masks and adhering to the protocols.



Madam Aba Amprofi-Halm, President of the Association, said this was the third time they were making such a donation to the Hospital.



She said the relationship between the Association and the Hospital had been strengthened, adding that, the strong collaboration would compel them to make more donations in the future.