KATH sacks accountant who petitioned CHRAJ over coronavirus fund use

The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has sacked the accountant who complained about how COVID funds were being used by the hospital.

Mr. Awuni Akyireba petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the hospital, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, over allegations of misappropriation of COVID-19 funds.



He accused the hospital’s management of misusing the COVID-19 funds that were accrued by the management of the health facility during the height of the pandemic in 2020.



However, management of the facility, according to sources, believe their former staff was just on a destructive mission with no evidence to back his claim.



In the dismissal letter sighted by Starr News and signed by the board chairman, Nana Effah Ampenteng, the Omanhene of Bompata Traditional area, directed the hospital’s director of finance to pay him all his entitlements.

The dismissal letter again directed the director of finance to delete his name from the hospital's staff payroll effective 20th December 2021.



Mr Awuni has confirmed receiving the dismissal letter on 30th December, 2021 from his immediate boss.



He told Starr News’ Ashanti regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako that he will take legal action against the hospital.



Sources at the hospital say the internal disciplinary committee of the hospital did not give him a fair hearing over the case.