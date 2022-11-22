5
KATH staff threatens to reject ‘stranger’ as next CEO

KATH Protest The workers of KATH are demanding appointment of a staff as the new CEO

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have served notice that they will reject any appointment of non-permanent staff of the Hospital as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This comes on the back of speculations within the premier hospital that the President in consultation with Ashanti Regional Executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering announcing the appointment of Prof. Okyere Addai Mensah as a successor to the retired CEO Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso.

The said notice from the staff read: “No KATH staff, No CEO; We are capable of managing our own affairs”

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso retired last week after serving the referral facility for over 3 decades.

