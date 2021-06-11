KBTH receives 25 beds, 10 wheelchairs from Hardford Auto Service

KBTH got the items from Hardford Auto Service

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

One of Ghana’s leading automobile servicing companies based in Accra, Hardford Auto Service has supported the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with 25 beds and 10 wheelchairs as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

The items which are valued at GHC100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis) was presented to Korle Bu on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Hardford Auto Service, Mr. Yasser Alia.



They were received on behalf of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital by the Director of Medical Affairs, Dr. Ali Samba.



The donation, according to the Management of Hardford Auto Service, was to give back to society.



The Hardford Auto Service team was led by Mr. Samuel Asante Mensah, Personal Assistant to the CEO, Advisor to the Board of Hardford Auto Service, Nana Odidwour Baah Kokroko III, Tumfohene of Asante Akyem Hwediem and Mr. William Nana Yaw Beeko, Media Relations Manager for Hardford.



Presenting the items, Mr. Samuel Asante Mensah emphasized that Ghana’s public health facilities have numerous challenges and that it is not the sole responsibility of the government to provide all solutions.

“We at Hardford Auto Service believe that the government cannot do it all that is why we are here today to lend this crucial support to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. We presented 25 double crank hospital beds and 10 wheelchairs. We also want to use this opportunity to assure Korle Bu that this will be a long term partnership since we will be coming from time to time,” Mr. Samuel Asante Mensah said.



Nana Odidwour Baah Kokroko III, Tumfohene of Asante Akyem Hwediem who was also there to throw his weight behind the Hardford Auto Service Management team reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the society it finds itself in.



“I believe this is a good gesture by Hardford Auto Service which should also be emulated by other corporate institutions and organizations. Our hospitals are in dire need of critical materials to care and offer treatment for the sick and we believe this donation will go a long way to help,” Nana stated.



In his acceptance remarks, the Director of Medical Affairs, Dr. Ali Samba was exceedingly grateful to the management of Hardford Auto Service for the donation.



“We usually go out soliciting support but in the case of Hardford Auto Service, they voluntarily decided to come and help us. I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hardford CEO, Mr. Yasser Alia and the entire management team for this timely donation,” Dr. Ali Samba stated.