KETASCO commences coconut, mango plantation to generate revenue to build school infrastructure

Old students and officials of KETASCO

Source: GNA

Management of the Keta Senior High Technical School has started coconut and mango cultivation to generate revenue to address the infrastructure challenges of the School.

Mr Isaac Kofi Dzidzienyo, Headmaster of the School, said they had begun with some 1,200 seedlings of coconut and 800 seedlings of mango to raise money for some school infrastructure projects.



“I realised that instead of sitting down and waiting for government to come to our aid, we could start something on our own to meet some of our challenges.”



“That’s why we decided to go into plantation so that we can raise money from their sales to support the construction of immediate infrastructure challenges we faced,” he added.



Mr Dzidzienyo said this is an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of 70th anniversary launch of the School, which would be commemorated on February 27, 2023.



He explained that they settled for coconuts and mangoes because they were the major commodities of value and trade in the Keta enclave.

He added that the sandy nature of the land was favourable for the crops cultivation.



Mr Dzidzienyo said infrastructure was a major challenge the School faced, hence the need to find innovative ways to meet the challenge.



Some of the challenges, he outlined, were inadequate classrooms, teachers bungalows, and dining furniture.



He said they also had some uncompleted projects and unequipped science laboratory.



Mr Kojo Mattah, National President, KETASCO Old Students Association, said the old students had launched a project in commemoration of the anniversary to raise funds to address some of the challenges.

He said they were hoping to raise GH¢3million in the next five years to fix the dining hall and build some classrooms blocks.



“We have launched Project Nexus as part of our commemoration of the anniversary next year. With this project, we are expecting every old student to raise at least GH¢1,000 yearly to support the school’s infrastructure deficit.”



The Keta Senior High Technical School was established in February 27, 1953.



The School currently has a student population of 3,750 and 203 teaching and non-teaching staff.



GNA