KG pupil in critical condition after pillar collapsed on him at Cape Coast

Dilapidated pillar

A KG Pupil of Cape Coast Anglican Basic School (Phillip Quaicoo school) has been injured and hospitalized after a school building pillar collapsed on him during the school’s break time.

The child was reportedly playing when the incident happened on Thursday February 17, 2022.



With the help of the Teachers, the victim was rushed to a nearby Hospital for treatment.



When a team of media personnel together with the Association of Concern Citizens of Cape Coast And Residence ( ACCCCAR) a pressure group which seeks to the welfare of Cape Coasters visited the school, it was revealed that the structure has been in a dilapidated state for the passed fifteen years. The authorities of school have tried their best through the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) to get the school structure renovated but have proven futile.



Speaking in an interview with EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, some of the pupil said they are now living in fear as their death trap school building continues to terrify them.



The pupils said they run away home without seeking any permission from the teachers anytime it is about to rain or a heavy wind is blowing.



The pupils are therefore calling on the Government to support them to rehabilitate the deplorable school building.

The Assembly Member for the Area Hon. Albert Bedford Moses revealed that, the roof of the school structure one time fell inside one of the classrooms without any rainfall or a heavy wind blowing but luckily, they recorded no casualty since school had closed.



“I have reported it to CCMA and the headmistress has also tried her best by writing to the CCMA, Central Regional Coordinating Council amongst other institutions but to no avail” he disclosed.



Hon. Bedford Moses disclosed that the poor condition of the school has resulted in low enrollment.



He then appealed to the government, the CCMA and the Regional Coordinating Council to as a matter of urgency ro come to their aid to help prevent any bad news in the future.



On her part, a representative from the Central Regional Anglican Education Unit – Baaba Bearheart says they have been writing letters to various quarters to help the school but have all proved futile. She again charged the Anglican Church to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the school.



Management of the school is seeking support from the government, institutions, Old students, NGOs, departments, agencies and all major stakeholders concern to help renovate the school.