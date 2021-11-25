KGL Foundation launches partnership with Achievers Ghana

Mr Elliot Dadey (L) with Amadu Mohammed (R) of Achievers Ghana signing the partnership

Source: KGL Foundation, Contributor

KGL Foundation has launched a partnership deal with Achievers Ghana in Nima. The partnership, which was kick-started with the renovation of the Achievers Community Learning Centre, also in Nima, was attended by community leaders, parents and pupils of the Centre. Speaking at the launch, the CEO of KGL Foundation, Mr Elliot Dadey, said girls have the same right to education as boys.



"I was raised by strong Ghanaian women, and they instilled in me the crucial values of respect, compassion and a strong work ethic. If you educate a man, you are educating an individual, but if you educate a woman, you are educating a nation".



"And Achievers Ghana truly embodies that statement. Before me, I see the leading future engineers, surgeons, artists and scholars of this country. And it is our collective duty to safeguard that future," he said.



The Director of the Centre, Mr Amadu Mohammed, lauded KGL Foundation for the partnership saying, "the introduction of KGL Foundation and the refurbishment of the Learning Centre will help reach as many girls as they can".



"There are so many girls in the community we would love to get in contact with to assist them in reaching their life goals, and with this partnership, Achievers Ghana can get this done".





The renovation included refurbishment of the classroom block, new desktops, Wi-Fi connection, replacement of wooden windows, provision of chairs and tables for pupils, tiling, among others.



Established in 2011, the Community Centre was established out of the need to help salvage the plight of the girl-child in Islamic communities. Hundreds of girls have benefited from this initiative, acquiring oratory and leadership skills, moving on to higher educational levels and giving back to the society and Centre that once trained them.



Mr Dadey concluded by saying the partnership with Achievers Ghana is part of the Foundation's commitment to assisting local grassroots organizations whose contribution to society reflect the key areas of focus the Foundation aims to tackle in society, of which girl-child education is central.



The KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group. The Foundation focuses on youth empowerment, arts & culture and health & sports.



Their approach is to collaborate, innovate and empower all local grassroots organizers working in these areas, ensuring they have the resources to improve and safeguard their own societies.