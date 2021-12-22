KGL Foundation with Kokrokoo Charities donate more incubators to Kyebi Government Hospital

Kwame Sefa Kayi making the donation

Source: Patrick Sackey

The KGL Foundation donated two (2) incubators together with Kokrokoo Charities to the management of the Kyebi Government Hospital on Friday, December 17, 2021.

In a presentation led by the founder of Kokrokoo Charities, Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi, the Eastern Regional Minister, Honorable Seth Acheampong and other stakeholders, he indicated that the two (2) incubators will increase the total number of incubators donated to Hospitals across the country to 39 pieces in 2021 and was optimistic that more incubators will be donated in 2022.



The donation was received by Dr. Richard Nii Darku Dodoo, Medical Superintendent on behalf of the management and staff of the hospital.



He expressed gratitude towards both the KGL Foundation and the Kokrokoo Charities and assured both parties that the donation would be put to use for the benefit of the public.



Dr. Dodoo went on further to state that the donation will lessen the pressure on the Eastern Regional Hospital because of the number of referrals sent to the institution.



He indicated that an ongoing upgrade of the hospital includes a 10 bed NICU Unit and, when completed and handed over to management, will increase the total number of incubators to 12.

The founder of Kokrokoo Charities, Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi, also Management, expressed his pleasure about the partnership with the KGL Foundation, and lauded them for the good work they constantly embark on in the provision of prime healthcare to the average Ghanaian.



In a related story, the Goaso Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region, also was presented with incubators to help lessen the rate of child mortality in the area. The donation, presented by Kokrokoo Charities was made possible by the KGL Foundation.



In an interview, the CEO of the Foundation, Mr. Elliot Dadey stated the Foundation’s commitment to impacting and improving the lives of Ghanaians in the best possible way.



The KGL Foundation is a corporate social responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group.





The Foundation focuses on youth empowerment, arts & culture and health & sports.



Their approach is to collaborate, innovate and empower all local grassroots organizers working in these areas, ensuring they have the resources to improve and safeguard their own societies.



