KGL Group celebrates Otumfuo for being a pillar of peace

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

KGL Group has offered its congratulations to Otumfuo, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of Asanteman for his dedication to Peace and Prosperity to Asanteman

and Ghana as a whole.



In over the two decades and counting of his reign as the Sixteenth Asantehene, Otumfuo has chalked so many accomplishments and good deeds for Asanteman and the



country Ghana as a whole.



The Asantehene’ exploits have made his reign truly transformational.



The Chief Executive Officer KGL in a statement recounted the Asantehene’s and his contribution to the development of the country.



“Otumfuo started his magnificent reign by tackling and resolving the many chieftaincy and stool disputes that had bedeviled Asanteman prior to his ascension onto the Golden

Stool.



“Today, chieftaincy and stool disputes have been reduced to the barest minimum in Asanteman.



“Prominently, Otumfuo has done this country a great service by constantly organizing a rapprochement and advocacy for peaceful elections among all the political parties of



Ghana prior to elections every four years.



“He tops this off by always engaging the leaders of the two major political parties, before, during and after elections, in the facilitation and mediation of often difficult political



transitions.

“Such a transition and the required mastery of wise leadership to ensure the peaceful acceptance of election results were especially pronounced in the aftermath of the vote in the presidential elections of 2016.



“Also featuring highly in Otumfuo’s exploits towards ensuring peaceful coexistence in our country is his masterful leadership of the Eminent Chiefs’ Committee that achieved ultimate peace for the Dagbon people of Northern Ghana after decades of an otherwise intractable chieftaincy dispute,” he said.



He also highlighted Otumfuos role in academic development in the country.



*Also of significant mention is how His Royal Majesty astutely resolved the crisis that occurred in October 2018 between students and university authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology which had led to the destruction of both public and private property worth millions of Ghana cedis.



“It is very much in order to let the living witness society’s acknowledgement of their good deeds so as to spur them on to more and greater accomplishments.”