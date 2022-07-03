0
Menu
News

KGL Group hosts Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission CEO

Visit Vim.jpeg Gbajabiamila with officials of KGL

Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, paid an official courtesy call to the KGL Group as part of his familiarization visit to the Ghana National Lottery Authority – NLA - on the First of July 2022.

Mr. Gbajabiamila, accompanied by Mr. Samuel Awuku, the Director General of Ghana’s National Lottery Authority was warmly received by Global Business Mogul and Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr. Alex Dadey and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Salamouni.

This working visit was facilitated by Mr. Samuel Awuku and the National Lottery Authority in the quest to foster strong bilateral relations between both Organizations and both Nations

Exploratory conversations on the expansion of the NLA’s flagship product 5/90 Lottery into Nigeria and other West African countries.

The official Digital Partner of the NLA, the KGL Group will lead the expansion of the 5/90 Digital play channel, 5/90 mobile into Nigeria and other West African Countries.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Salamouni, demonstrated with practical case studies and based on the success of the 5/90 mobile lottery in Ghana and other Digitalization, how the Group leveraged best-in-class digital technologies to drive value across the lottery ecosystem.

Mr. Alex Dadey, the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group thanked Mr. Gbajabiamila for his visit after a tour of the KGL Group operational sites and expressed his hope that this visit will cement the deep positive bonds of friendship and yield a strong working relationship between both Nations.

Source: peacefmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong