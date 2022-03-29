KGL Group’s Alex Dadey awarded 'Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade'

Alex Dadey receiving his award

Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group and Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has been adjudged the Overall Best Entrepreneur of the decade at the 12th edition of the Prestigious Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards held at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

In a citation read in his honour, Mr. Alex Dadey was praised for his outstanding achievements in multiple industries and sectors across the globe including Fintech, Logistics, Agric, Property Development and Commerce in the United Kingdom and Ghana as well as his immense contribution to the Digitalization agenda championed by the Government of Ghana.



Mr. Alex Dadey, a product of Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast is a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist with over 30 years’ experience serving in various c-suite capacities and serves on the boards of multiple institutions including Ecom Agro-Industrial, Premier Textiles Group in the United Kingdom, Birchfield Investments Limited in Jersey, Channel Islands and Dubai, KGL Capital (UK) Limited and Dominion Direct (UK) Limited to name a few.



Underpinning Mr. Dadey’s three-decade track record of success is his commitment to building an inclusive financial environment that provides high-value partnerships for small businesses to thrive and succeed across Ghana. His work has continuously driven diaspora inclusion and fostered public-private sector partnerships and collaborations for collective growth.

As a philanthropist, Mr. Dadey has been a strong advocate of giving back to the community, a belief he actions through his foundation, KGL Foundation. The KGL Foundation has over the last couple of years been at the forefront of providing social intervention programmes in the fields of sports, health and education in Ghana.



Mr. Dadey is passionate about Youth Empowerment. His firm belief in nurturing the next generation of leaders is very evident in his ability to guide, teach and impart knowledge and experience to the energetic, young and vibrant teams he builds across multiple industries he has succeeded in.