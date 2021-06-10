KIA Coronavirus Test: $17.3m accrued in 4-months, Ghana gets $1.1m out of total

Kwaku Asiamah, Minister for Transport

• KIA COVID-19 tests raked in $17.3m in the last quarter of 2020

• Ghana Airport Company got less than 10% while Frontiers Healthcare made over 90% out of the total amount made



• Non-ECOWAS passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for PCR COVID-19 test



The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has said from September to December 2020, $17.3 million was generated from the coronavirus tests carried out at the Kotoka International Airport.



Out of the total amount made at the airport, Frontiers Health Services had $16.2 million while the Ghana Airport Company received $1.1 million.



The government engaged Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited to conduct the rapid COVID-19 tests after re-opening the airport to international traffic in September 2020.

Mr Asiamah made this known on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Parliament, after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu inquired about the details of proceeds from the COVID-19 testing exercise at the Kotoka International Airport.



“Mr. Speaker between September and December 2020, the total amount realised from the COVID-19 testing at the KIA was $17,590,500. So as per the concession agreement, Frontiers Healthcare Services retained $16,202,200 for its services between the stated period. The Ghana Airport Company Limited on the other hand received $1,167,300 for the same period as royalties accruing from COVID-19 testing. During the period under consideration, a total number of 117,187 came through KIA, out of this number, 115,730 paid for the testing, while 1,157 passengers consisting of children between the ages of 5-12 were exempted from paying for the testing.”



The Transport Minister further said the agreement between the Ghana Airport Company and Frontiers Health Services was a ratio of "10 is to 140" dollars out of the testing fee per passenger.



“Mr. Speaker, the concession agreement between the Ghana Airport Company Limited and the Frontiers Healthcare Services for the conduct of COVID-19 testing at KIA started on the 4th of September 2020. The measure was taken to limit the importation of the disease into the country through KIA, which is the foremost entry point by air passengers.



The strategy was to test and isolate the infected persons for treatment at various treatment centres. Per the concession agreement, Ghana Airport Company was supposed to receive $10 per test conducted, and Frontiers Healthcare was to keep the rest as their service charge and the total conduct per test was $150.”