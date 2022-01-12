KIA Xmas tree saga: We didn't use viral invoice with my name – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana and Board Chair of GACL

In his capacity as GACL Board Chair, he requested invoice be issued in his name



Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Paul Adom-Otchere has spoken extensively about the recent report that the board expended in excess of 100,000 Ghana cedis on Christmas Trees at the Kotoka International Airport, KIA.



He had over the weekend issued his first response to the allegations that popped up on social media attached with a purported invoice that was addressed directly to him.



That situation led to people asking whether he was into the day-to-day running of the Airport, a job for which there is a management team in place.



In what he called an “Editorial testimony” in the first edition of his programme Good Evening Ghana that aired on January 11, Adom-Otchere clarified that the said invoice remained that, an invoice and that it was not used.

“We didn’t use this invoice…people have gone round to say the cost on this invoice is the cost of the inspirations.



He explained how his name came to be on the said invoice stating that it was simply because he had personally requested to see the invoices for purposes of seeing how best the Board could ensure there is value for money.



“This invoice was not accepted because this invoice is the one that has four Christmas trees for 84,000 cedis and so people are bandying it around that Christmas Tree was bought for 84,000; that is untrue.



“We put out a statement that the Christmas Tree was bought for 34,000…so this invoice was not used, the reason why this invoice was on was so that we can make an intervention,” he explained further.



Adom-Otchere's response to the issues was contained in a Facebook post dated January 7, 2022, and it read in part: “Two separate suppliers were invited to submit bids. The bids were discussed and discounts were obtained. (We are grateful to Jandel Limited and Favors and Arts)

“The beautiful Christmas tree standing at Terminal 3 and 3 others altogether cost GH¢34,000, which was graciously provided by Jandel Limited at a heavy discount. (We thank Jandel Limited)."



In the case of Favors and Arts, the board chair said the company was paid GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship.



“The other inspirations were provided by Favors and Arts for a total cost of GH¢84,000 out of which GH¢50,000 was obtained via sponsorship,” he added.



Details of the invoice prepared by Favor and Arts in the name of the board chair as sighted by GhanaWeb indicate the company supplied and installed four Christmas Chandeliers with lights at a unit cost of GH¢21,000 each, bringing the total cost to GH¢49,000.